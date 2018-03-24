

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hundreds of people are taking part in a local rally to protest gun violence and to call for tighter gun control laws.

The “March For Our Lives” rally in Toronto is one of dozens of marches taking place around the world today in solidarity with a massive march in Washington D.C. calling for gun control.

The protests were sparked by the recent school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which left 17 people dead and 17 others wounded.

Since that shooting, young people from the school and thousands of others have cried out for tougher gun control laws in the U.S. The calls have been echoed by gun control groups and others who have long called for tougher restrictions on gun sales.

The local march in Toronto was organized by the group “Communities for Zero Violence.”

Marchers gathered at Na5than Phillips Square and then made their way to the U.S. consulate on University Avenue before finishing off at Queen’s park.

Toronto police estimate 600-700 people are taking part in the Toronto march, including two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.