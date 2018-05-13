

The Canadian Press





VANASTRA, Ont. -- Huron County provincial police say they've arrested a man in the death of a Vanastra, Ont. woman.

The body of Laura Wigelsworth, 27 was discovered last Thursday along a road in the community north of London.

She had last been seen alive after going for a walk in the town the previous evening.

Police say a post-mortem examination was conducted Saturday in London, and it confirmed that Wigelsworth was a homicide victim.

They say the arrest in the case was made early Saturday afternoon.

No further information about the suspect, charges, or cause of death was released, however, OPP investigators are urging anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact them.