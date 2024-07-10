The latest as of 9:30 a.m.

Heavier bands of rain will arrive in the GTA at around 11:30 a.m.

Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that the rain will taper off this afternoon but will intensify after 5 p.m.

The rain is expected to stop by early Thursday morning

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada said "torrential downpours" are expected in the region as the storm system passes through Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could see local rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm, with rates of 20 to 40 mm/h at times.

The strongest rainfall is expected Wednesday.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said most of the GTA will see about two weeks' worth of rain in a day, while some areas in the north GTA could see a month's worth. However the storm will come in gaps, consistent with the breakup of a hurricane.

"So instead of having this perfectly round shape that you saw in the Caribbean, it's been stretched out. It's taking on post-tropical characteristics. So it's got kind of these branches and arms of precipitation," Coulter said.

"So you're going to look at very light precipitation till about 11:30 a.m., then it returns – another round of showers and storms. Then you get a longer gap through the afternoon, and it returns in the early evening with showers and storms."

Roads seeing some flooding

Ponding was reported on a number of busy roads around the city Wednesday morning amid the downpour. Cars could be seen driving through about a foot of water on stretches of Lake Shore Boulevard.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada warned. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Pearson International Airport was not reporting any significant delays Wednesday morning, but advised travellers that some delays are possible because of the weather.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch because of the heavy rainfall, saying that shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA "should be considered dangerous as this rainfall will result in higher flows, rapidly changing water levels, and unstable riverbanks."

People are being advised to exercise, extra caution around bodies of water, especially with children and pets.

Storm cuts heat wave

Berryl’s remnants blew away a hot air mass which had been sitting over the city for several days, ending a heat warning that had been in place for the city.

In terms of temperature, a high of 23C is expected in Toronto today.

The rain is expected to last into early Thursday morning before tapering off. Thursday’s expected to be cloudy with a high of 24 C.

Sunshine and higher temperatures are expected to return for the weekend, with a high of 28C on Friday and 29 C Saturday.