Husband and wife found dead in Mississauga identified by police
A business in Mississauga where the body of a deceased male was found is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 3:34PM EDT
Peel Regional Police have identified a husband and wife found dead in Mississauga.
At around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to multiple calls stating that a deceased man had been located at a business in the area of Central Parkway West and Mavis Road.
Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located the body of a 56-year-old man, later identified as Ross Ingberg. The man died in an apparent suicide, officers said at the time.
While on scene, investigators received information that led them to a second scene, a Mississauga apartment near Cedar Glen Gate and Dundas Street. Once there, police said they located the body of a 47-year-old woman, later identified as Linda Santos.
Santos’ death was the result of a homicide, according to investigators.
“Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time and believe this to be an isolated incident,” police said in a news release issued on Friday.