

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have identified a husband and wife found dead in Mississauga.

At around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to multiple calls stating that a deceased man had been located at a business in the area of Central Parkway West and Mavis Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located the body of a 56-year-old man, later identified as Ross Ingberg. The man died in an apparent suicide, officers said at the time.

While on scene, investigators received information that led them to a second scene, a Mississauga apartment near Cedar Glen Gate and Dundas Street. Once there, police said they located the body of a 47-year-old woman, later identified as Linda Santos.

Santos’ death was the result of a homicide, according to investigators.

“Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time and believe this to be an isolated incident,” police said in a news release issued on Friday.