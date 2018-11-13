

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A husband and wife are dead after a small plane crashed in Brantford Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the Brantford Municipal Airport, located at 110 Aviation Avenue, at around 8 a.m. after a Piper-Arrow plane crashed.

County of Brant, County of Brant Fire Service and County of Brant Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

The couple, from Brampton, was pronounced dead following the crash. They were later identified by officers as 81-year-old Mildred Chamberlain and 76-year-old Ronald Chamberlain.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.