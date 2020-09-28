A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assumed death of his wife who went missing in July from her Aurora home.

York Regional Police said that Helen Sedo was last seen on July 29 at her residence on Treegrove Circle, near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad. In a news release issued on Monday, investigators said they believe the woman to be deceased.

A suspect identified by police as John Sedo was taken into custody on Sept. 23 in connection with her death. He has been charged with murder, although investigators have not specified if it is a first-degree or second-degree charge.

Investigators have released photographs of John Sedo and the clothing he was wearing on the dates around Helen Sedo’s disappearance. They also included a photograph of a 2012 silver Acura RDX with the licence plate CBDY 015.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is being asked to contact the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 1-866-287-5025 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.