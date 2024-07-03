Hwy. 401 eastbound express lanes in Mississauga reopen following rollover
The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Mississauga Road following a collision. (MTO camera screengrab)
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2024 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2024 6:01PM EDT
All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 have reopened west of Dixie Road following a fiery collision.
Traffic was temporarily rerouted to the collector lanes due to a single-vehicle rollover, say police.
In a post on X, police said that the driver of the vehicle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The OPP attended the scene.
The highway fully reopened shortly before 6 p.m.