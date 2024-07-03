All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 have reopened west of Dixie Road following a fiery collision.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted to the collector lanes due to a single-vehicle rollover, say police.

In a post on X, police said that the driver of the vehicle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP attended the scene.

The highway fully reopened shortly before 6 p.m.


 