Hwy. 401 EB reopens in Bowmanville after police investigation
OPP in this undated file image.
Published Thursday, July 4, 2024 6:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2024 10:36AM EDT
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have now reopened in Bowmanville following a fatal collision.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened around 5:35 a.m.
All eastbound lanes of the busy highway were closed at Courtice Road for hours into the morning rush for the investigation.
At around 10:15 a.m., OPP said all lanes of the highway had reopened.