The westbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened in Pickering this morning after police say they wrapped up the on-scene portion of the investigation into Tuesday’s deadly crash and explosion.

Traffic could be seen getting through the westbound side of the highway at Westney Road on Thursday morning but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

Police previously warned of a lengthy closure after a tanker truck crashed and “exploded into a fireball” on the highway near Brock Road late Tuesday night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it is believed that a tanker truck was travelling in the eastbound lanes of the highway when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control.

Police said the driver struck the centre concrete wall and rolled into the westbound lanes, rupturing the truck's tank and resulting in the spill of 54,000 litres of “highly flammable” liquid.

Schmidt said the flammable liquid sprayed across the highway and fires ultimately consumed the truck along with another transport truck and a passenger vehicle that were travelling in the westbound lanes at the time of the crash.

The drivers of both transport trucks were pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the passenger vehicle escaped the crash without serious injury.

Police said the roadway, an overpass, and catch basins in the area sustained heavy damage due to fires and multiple explosions that broke out following the crash.

A collision reconstruction unit was on scene Wednesday to try to piece together exactly what transpired.

On Thursday morning, the OPP confirmed that the on-scene portion of the investigation has concluded.

“The MTO is assessing the condition of the overpass, road surface, and other infrastructure,” Ontario Provincial Police tweeted.

“Morning traffic may still be affected. Plan for alternate routes.”