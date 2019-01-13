

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Highway 401 has been shut down in both directions near Cambridge this morning due to a large fuel spill.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tanker truck carrying 50,000 litres of jet fuel collided with a passenger vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Cambridge at around 1:45 a.m.

The overturned truck spilled fuel onto both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway, prompting police to close the 401 between Highway 6 South and Townline Road.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Our biggest concern right now is the amount of fuel that is on the highway and getting that cleaned up,” Const. Robert Visconti told CP24 Sunday morning.

“It (jet fuel) is highly flammable and that’s our biggest concern right now is it could and will catch fire. That is why our closure is as big as it is in terms of proximity to the scene just to try to get everyone as far away as possible.”

Police are unable to say how long the highway will be closed.

“It is a bit of a logistics nightmare trying to find a company that can clean up the jet fuel but once we get the clean-up company on scene, it will be several hours after that,” Visconti said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.