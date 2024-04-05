All northbound lanes of Highway 404 are currently closed in Aurora following an early morning collision and some southbound lanes are blocked as well.

At around 6 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on X that the highway was closed northbound between Bloomington and Vivian roads. Drivers are able to get back on the highway at Aurora Road.

Some southbound lanes of the highway are currently blocked at Aurora Road as well, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said.

There’s no word so far about possible injuries, or how long the closure will last.

More to come…