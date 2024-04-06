A flashover explosion inside a hydro vault early Saturday morning has sent two workers to hospital and left up to 500 customers in the area without power, according to Toronto Fire.

Toronto Fire says that crews received the call at about 12:55 a.m. to a hydro vault in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Don Roadway area, where light smoke and haze could be seen coming from the vault.

There, two adult male workers were taken to hospital. Paramedics say that one of the men had serious non life-threatening injuries, whereas the other sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the explosion, there is a power outage affecting between 500 to 1,000 customers in the Front and Jarvis Street area, as well as those in the Don Roadway area.