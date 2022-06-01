

The Canadian Press





Hydro Ottawa says that 1,400 of its customers are still without power 11 days after a deadly storm swept across Ontario.

The utility says that the properties remain powerless due to tree contacts, damaged equipment or other interference.

Hydro Ottawa says that electricity has been restored to more than 98 per cent of its customers affected by the storm on May 21.

The storm killed 11 people in Ontario and Quebec and left hundreds of thousands in the dark after high winds toppled countless hydro poles and trees.

Environment Canada has said the severe weather involved a derecho — a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms — that developed near Sarnia, Ont., and moved northeast across the province, ending in Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.