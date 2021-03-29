Ontario’s rising COVID-19 case numbers have brought the status of a postponed March Break into question and even the premier can’t say yet if the scheduled time off will go ahead as planned.

“I can’t give you a direct answer right now,” Ford said while unveiling the details of a new grant for struggling businesses in the tourism sector at Niagara Falls Monday.

“The [education] minister will be keeping a sharp eye on it, as well as myself, and the chief medical officer. To be very frank, I don’t want to predict two weeks out, but we’ll be out here every single day, communicating with the people.”

COVID-19 infections in Ontario have remained above the 2,000 mark for the better part of a week. On Saturday, the province recorded 2,453 infections, which is the highest number since Jan. 22.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported across the province is currently 2,094. On Feb. 11, when the Ontario government first announced it would be postponing the March 15-19 break, the average was 1,264.

At that time, the province said it was pushing the break back by a month “to limit community transmission.”

Despite that, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Monday that the advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on the April break has not changed and is still slated to start on April 12.

“If that advice changes, I’ll communicate that publicly,” Lecce said.

Lecce has long stated, based on Williams’ advice, that schools are a safe space for children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that later this week, the ministry will provide guidance so that students and staff members can observe the break safely while also preventing any possible community transmission of the disease.