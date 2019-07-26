

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood on Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the courtyard of a townhouse complex in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 5:45 a.m.

A man who identified himself as the brother of the victim told CTV News Toronto that he was awoken by the sound of gunshots and looked out to see the victim “walking towards the house covered in blood.”

“He was standing up. He looked really shaken up. He was soldiering it out, believe it or not. I could tell he was in a lot of pain,” the man said.

The man who spoke with CTV Toronto said that a friend of his brother’s took off his shirt and used it to put pressure on the gunshot wound following the shooting.

He said that he doesn’t believe anyone would target his brother and thinks its likely he may have just been the victim of “bad timing.”

“When you live in an area like this you’re kind of unfortunately immune to it,” he said, noting that there was another shooting at the complex a year or two ago. “For me, it’s just trying to get over it and just be strong for my grandmother and my brother.”

Police tell CP24 that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

Meanwhile, forensics officers are currently combing the scene for evidence. Investigators are also going door-to-door in the area in the hopes of finding witnesses or surveillance footage.