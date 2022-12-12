Speed limits could be increased in Mississauga school zones late at night and in the early morning hours if one city councillor gets his way.

Ward 1 Coun. Stephen Dasko moved a motion at Mississauga City Council on Dec. 7, asking staff to report back on the possibility of raising speed limits in school zones by up to 10 kilometres an hour when children are not present.

Dasko told CP24.com that he envisions speed limits remaining capped at 30 kilometres an hour between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. but going up to 40 kilometres an hour later at night and in the early morning hours when children have long since gone home.

“I'm extremely ambitious when it comes to road safety and I'm very mindful of that but at the same time I want to be realistic and I don't want to have road safety confused with

a cash grab,” he said.

Dasko said that there wouldn’t have previously been a need for time-based speed limits in school zones, as police would have been able to utilize discretion in who they ticketed.

But he said that since Mississauga’s automated speed enforcement devices became active in the summer of 2021 he has heard from “quite a few people” who have been ticketed for “doing 36 kilometres and hour in a 30 zone at 11 o clock at night” or something similar.

Mississauga has 22 automatic speed enforcement devices that are frequently rotated around the city.

“I think reasonableness has to be put into good policymaking,” Dasko said.