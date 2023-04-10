A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.

The Varsity Blues goalie was in net for the final 70 seconds of the Leafs 7-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

“Crazy end to the day that’s for sure, not how I thought that day was going to go when I woke up,” 23-year-old Jett Alexander told CP24 on Monday.

Alexander was signed to an amateur tryout contract at what he described as the “last minute” as goaltender Ilya Samsonov’s backup, who left the game in the third period with 1:10 to go.

With Matt Murray still out due to a head injury and Joseph Woll playing in the minors, it was Alexander’s time to shine.

“[There] wasn’t a whole lot of time given in advance,” Alexander said. “I got lucky that they ended up needing me to sit on the bench that game.”

Night to remember��✈️ pic.twitter.com/9VkdfGizR7 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 9, 2023

According to NHL rules, when a team's two goalies are injured, an organization "shall be entitled to dress and play any available goalkeeper who is eligible."

In this case, that was Alexander, who didn’t face any shots in his professional debut for his favourite team.

Habs defenceman Chris Wideman apparently did not appreciate the Leafs putting in the student during garbage time.

“They’ll get what they deserve in a few weeks," he said, in what appears to be a reference to the Leafs’ upcoming playoff appearance. Toronto hasn’t advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2004.

Asked what he thought of the Wideman jab, Alexander said diplomatically that it was “not really my place” to comment.

The Leafs will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs when they begin next week.