

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews told TSN he is truly sorry for his actions, after his disorderly conduct charges were dismissed on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Scottsdale, Arizona, said the charges were dismissed on Nov.13.

Matthews, 22, was facing charges of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour after an incident in the player’s hometown earlier this year in May.

Arizona’s misdemeanor compromise statue allows an individual who is accused of a misdemeanor or petty offense to “settle the matter directly with the injured party.”

According to a police report from the Scottsdale Police Department, the complaint was filed by a female security guard employed by a local condo building where she said Matthews was a resident. The report said that she was sitting in her locked car, when a group of men, including Matthews, allegedly tried to get inside her car on May 26.

The security guard said that she confronted the group, and said she believed they were intoxicated. In that interaction, Matthews left the conversation, dropped his pants, and grabbed his butt cheeks, but kept his underwear on.

The allegations were never proved in court.

Matthews told TSN today that he is truly sorry for his actions.

“I just want to reiterate again just how truly sorry I am for my actions and my behavior. I never meant to cause any distress to this woman and I can assure you that I've learned from my mistakes and my actions,” he said.

The Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told reporters that he learned about the allegations on Sept. 24, when the news broke out.

"You're always disappointed," Babcock said. "As the Toronto Maple Leafs, we really pride ourselves on doing things right -- on the ice, off the ice -- in treating people.”

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said he heard about the allegations the same way fans did, on Twitter.

"I found out on Twitter (on Tuesday) and called Auston," said Dubas, before describing that conversation: "Very honest about it. There was no ducking, there was no denying anything. He was very honest with me about what had happened.

"I would have liked to know before, but I'm happy in the moment when he could have ducked away or deferred that he was honest with me."

Less than 24 hours after team found out about the charges against Matthews, he delivered a statement where he said he regretted if any of his actions were a distraction to the team.

"It's not something that I think any of us really wish we were talking about today. Unfortunately, it's the situation we're in," said Matthews, still sporting his equipment. "I regret any of my actions that would ever put a distraction on the team or distress any individual.