Police in Hamilton are warning the public of an extortion scam where scammers email individuals, threatening to share photos and videos of them "doing filthy things" if they do not immediately transfer Bitcoin.

On Friday, Hamilton police said they received numerous reports about this scam.

In a copy of the email shared by police, the fraudster writes to the victims that malware was installed after visiting an adult website, and now they have "complete control" over their device.

"I can look at everything on your display, flick on your cam and mic, and you wouldn't even notice. Oh, and I have got access to all your emails, contacts, and social media accounts too," the email reads.

The scammer then says they have been monitoring them for a while, and that they have video of the victim "doing filthy things" – footage they will send to all of the victim's contacts unless they pay up in Bitcoin within a day. In the email provided by police, the suspect demanded $1,950.

In this scam, police said the suspect includes a photo of the victim's home, along with personal details like their name, date of birth and phone number to establish they know who the victim is.

"Once you pay up, you'll sleep like a baby. I keep my word," the fraudster wrote, adding that all evidence will be "wiped clean" once the payment has been transferred.

The suspect also says not to bother negotiating, replying, sharing this email or resetting their phone to factory settings, adding that it's "pointless."

Officers remind the public not to give out any personal information to strangers, be cautious when sharing that sort of information online, and to not open any emails, links or files from unknown senders.

Anyone who received this email is instructed by police not to send money or bitcoin to the suspects, but to report the scam through their online portal instead.