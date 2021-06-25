Mayor John Tory says he is optimistic that the Blue Jays can return to Toronto this season so fans can watch the team on home soil.

Due to pandemic border restrictions, the Jays are currently playing home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

When asked about whether the Jays will be able to return home later this summer, Mayor John Tory said he believes fans will be able to watch the team play at the Rogers Centre this year.

“I am an optimist about that and I think if you take the broader definition of summer, which I believe goes through until the 21st of September, that the answer will be yes,” Tory said during an interview with CP24 on Friday morning.

“I think that now that we have in Stage 2 some sports facilities open with some spectators, and I think if you look at the Montreal example from the playoff game last night, that that kind of thing is a possibility and I think the federal government can sort the border out so the other teams can come and go.”

Ontario will enter Step 2 of the Ford government’s reopening plan on Wednesday which will allow outdoor sports games to resume with 25 per cent capacity in the stands.

Indoor sports and recreational facilities will be permitted to reopen under Step 3 of the reopening plan, which is currently expected to begin in late July.

“We will keep our fingers crossed,” Tory said. “I'll certainly be advocating for that if the Jays want to come back here for the latter part of the season.”