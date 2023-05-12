When Kinzie Ahmed learned that a racist flyer had been found at her children’s school in Ajax, she became scared for their safety.

“It’s unsettling. And it’s angered me and all of us,” Ahmed, whose four young children go to Eagle Ridge Public School, told CP24 in an interview on Friday evening.

She said the flyer was discovered by young children in one of the school portables. The students took photos of the poster before the teachers and the principal were alerted.

The flyer contains offensive and racist slurs, and images.

“When I first saw this flyer, I was horrified,” Ahmed said.

Durham Regional Police have launched an investigation into the posters, saying they were circulated in the area of Rossland Road West and Ravenscroft Road.

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) released a statement saying it is taking the matter seriously. The board said police were immediately contacted when they became aware of the flyers.

“The DDSB recognizes the impact these harmful incidents have had on students, families, employees, and the community. We have services and supports available to help those affected,” the board said.

“The DDSB is committed to addressing anti-Black racism. All forms of racism, discrimination, and hate are unacceptable in our schools and workplaces and will not be condoned.”

Ahmed, who is also the chair of the Eagle Ridge Public School, said an emergency meeting was held on Thursday evening to discuss how to address the flyers.

The meeting went into the late hours of the night, she said.

“We came up with solutions and suggestions -- things that could be implemented immediately and others that were also a priority but would require ongoing commitment,” Ahmed said.

While she does not have an idea who made the flyer, she believes an adult is behind it, which she said is troubling and alarming.

Ahmed added that similar flyers had been dropped off at other schools and homes in neighbouring communities.

She said the school board and fellow parents should use the incident as a learning opportunity to stand up to racism, and take concrete steps to ensure schools are safe for children.

“The reality is that having this flyer show up today gives us an opportunity to change how we speak about anti-Black racist rhetoric and combat anti-Black racism and not just pay lip service to it,” Ahmed said.

Meanwhile, Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier also responded to the hate flyers, saying the council is outraged.

“The flyer uses dehumanizing anti-Black commentary and imagery and is a stark reminder of how prevalent hate, violence, and racist actions are. We offer our sincere regrets to anyone hurt by this incident,” Collier said in a statement.

He pledged to do more to prevent racism in Ajax, saying all acts of hate, violence and discrimination have no place in the town.

Collier said town staff are on high alert, and urged anyone with information that can help the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“Anti-Black racism is violence. We decry and bring attention to incidents of hatred to call out alarming and disgusting conduct and to let impacted communities know that we stand in solidarity with them,” the mayor said.