“I wasn’t even trying to run.”

Those were the words of a suspected impaired driver in York Region, moments after he stepped out of his vehicle and was caught on camera running away from a police officer.

Police released video of the New Year’s Eve foot pursuit on Tuesday, joking on Twitter that the “#YRPInstantReplay never fails” and that the suspect “wasted his challenge on this one.”

In the 40 second video, an officer is seen pulling over a driver who appeared to be operating a vehicle without any lights.

However, by the time the officer approaches the driver has already gotten out of his seat and is seen standing outside the vehicle.

“How much have you had to drink?” the officer asks.

“Nothing. I haven’t had nothing to drink,” the man insists.

After a brief interaction, the officer asks the man to get back in the car. The man apologies but is then seen immediately running away from the officer.

The footage then jumps ahead to the suspect being led away in handcuffs, following his subsequent arrest.

“I wasn’t even trying to run,” he says.

“You weren’t trying to run?” an exasperated officer replies. “You are on camera.”

York police say that the suspect “blew well over the legal limit” and was charged with impaired driving.

They say that he was already prohibited from driving due to a previous impaired conviction.