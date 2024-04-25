A couple from Lakefield, Ont. says despite winning a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, they aren’t even considering moving from their house in the small Central Ontario community near Peterborough that they call home.

“I need a new kitchen,” Enid Hannon said with a laugh. “The house is going to be renovated. We are going to stay where we are. Our neighbours are amazing. Our location is perfect. So no, I would never move.”

In a video released by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation on Thursday, Hannon recalled the moment she discovered that they had won the jackpot from the Feb. 20 draw.

“I had called my husband and said, ‘Do you want me to stop and pick up some lottery tickets? He says, ‘No. Just come on home, have supper, we need to discuss something. I went, ‘Oh, what did I do.’”

Doug Hannon said he waited until after dinner to share the news with his wife.

“I took her to the computer and I had the OLG website up and I said, ‘Do you want to check these numbers please?’”

Enid said she initially thought they had won $70,000.

“He goes, ‘Look at it again,’” she said. “I just started crying and he started crying and that was it.”

In addition to the renovation, the couple said they have a few family trips planned.