

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 33-year-old woman working at a downtown Hudson Bay Co. store said she was heartbroken to learn that bubbles appearing in her water multiple times were caused by a colleague allegedly tampering with her bottle.

Matsa Beliashvimi, an employee at the HBC near Bay and Queen streets, said she filed a complaint against her coworker after she began noticing a “funny smell” coming from her water bottle a few months ago.

“It started in September but it became really bad probably about a month ago when I would notice really big foam, like soap, on the surface of the water and I knew that water isn’t really supposed to have bubbles because I was refilling my bottle from the fountain and the bottle would smell funny as well,” she said.

Beliashvimin, who has been working at the store since July 2017, said she contacted her sales manager regarding the matter before she spoke with human resources and security.

“It was really difficult for me to understand that something has been sprayed in my bottle but thankfully I actually understood at some point and I shared this with my coworker. I said ‘my bottle smells funny’ and the advice she would give me was ‘throw out the bottle.’ I did, I threw out the bottle. I bought a brand new one and when the same thing started happening to the new bottle, that’s when I understood that there was something really wrong.”

Beliashvimin said she did not want to immediately accuse anyone as she “didn’t even think that it was actually someone doing it.”

“I could never assume that this kind of thing would ever happen to me from everyone. I cried because as a human being I felt so heartbroken.”

Physically, Beliashvimin said she suffered from nausea, headaches, skin irritation, and felt weak over the past few months.

“I was complaining to my coworker that I couldn’t stand on my feet,” she said.

Toronto police confirmed that a 28-year-old Richmond Hill woman was arrested in connection with this investigation on Jan. 21. The suspect has been identified as Konica Kang. She has been charged with administering a noxious substance and mischief.

Investigators confirmed the tampering with the water happened more than once, but it is not clear in what manner the water was tampered with.

Director of corporate communications for HBC said the company is taking this matter “very seriously.”

“The safety and well-being of associates and customers is of utmost importance,” Tiffany Bourré said in a statement sent to CP24 on Friday. “(The company) worked cooperatively with law enforcement in their arrest of this individual.”

Bourré added that Kang’s employment with HBC has been terminated.