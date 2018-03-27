

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto ice cream chain “Sweet Jesus” appears to have left a sour taste with a Woodstock man who has started a petition calling for the store to change its name.

Sweet Jesus has been around for about three years. The ice cream chain, known for its colourful creations and social media savvy, has gained a quick following in the city, with lines that regularly stretch around city blocks.

However the petition posted on Citizen GO Canada claims that Sweet Jesus stores “serve up blasphemy.”

The petition, reportedly started by Citizen Go Canada Founder David Cooke, calls the use of Jesus’ name in the title “totally offensive and revolting.”

“Even if this were some innocent faux-pas, it would still be unacceptable! However, this is anything but a mere mistake,” the petition states.

It goes on to claim that Sweet Jesus founders Andrew Richmond and Amin Todai “have every intention of mocking Christ and Christianity.”

The petition goes on to claim that the name and marketing material of the soft serve ice cream business constitute an open attack on the Christian community and on god.

It points to images where ice cream takes the place of Jesus in a nativity scene and some of the ice cream flavours which refer to Christian concepts.

Some of the options at the ice cream store include Hella Nutella, Red Rapture and Sweet Baby Jesus. They sit alongside other non-religiously-themed flavours such as Bounty Killah, Bangin’ Brownie and cookies and cream.

While some see blasphemy, the ice cream chain maintains that it is simply making use of a commonly used expression for its business.

“Our name was created from the popular phrase that people use as an expression of enjoyment, surprise or disbelief,” Sweet Jesus says in a statement on its website. “Our aim is not to offer commentary on anyone’s religion or belief systems.

“Our own organization is made up of amazing people that represent a wide range of cultural and religious beliefs.”

More than 10,000 people have signed the petition so far, according to Citizen Go Canada.

Sweet Jesus has 9 locations across Canada, most of them in the GTA, as well as one store in Baltimore. The store’s website says there are plans to open several more locations across Canada in the coming year.

The store has not announced any plans to change its name.