

The Canadian Press





BOWMANVILLE, Ont. - A 61-year-old Illinois man is dead after he lost control of his race car and crashed during a race at a track east of Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say the crash happened during a Formula 5000 race at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont., at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say the 1972 Lola T300 race car passed a safety inspection before being permitted on the track, but the driver lost control as he was turning a corner and smashed into a wall.

They say the driver was extricated from the car, but he was pronounced dead once he arrived at a local hospital.

Investigators did not release the name of the deceased, but racetrack officials identified him as Jeffrey Green of Peoria, Ill.

Police say the track was closed for the remainder of the day.