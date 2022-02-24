Image of suspect vehicle released after moving vehicle struck by gunfire in North York
An image of a suspect vehicle connected with a February 19 shooting incident in North York is pictured in this photo released by Toronto police Thursday, February 24, 2022. (Handout /Toronto police)
Published Thursday, February 24, 2022 12:22PM EST
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect vehicle after someone fired a gun between moving vehicles in North York over the weekend.
The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Dufferin Street.
According to police, two vehicles were southbound on Dufferin Street when the occupants of one of the vehicles pulled a gun and fired a shot at the other vehicle, breaking a window.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 to 2016 black BMW 4 series with yellow brake calipers and black boxing gloves hanging from the rear-view mirror.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators, especially anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage.