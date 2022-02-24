Toronto police have released an image of a suspect vehicle after someone fired a gun between moving vehicles in North York over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

According to police, two vehicles were southbound on Dufferin Street when the occupants of one of the vehicles pulled a gun and fired a shot at the other vehicle, breaking a window.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 to 2016 black BMW 4 series with yellow brake calipers and black boxing gloves hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators, especially anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage.