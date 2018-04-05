

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released an image of a Mercedes sedan believed to have been used by suspects in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Etobicoke in January.

Shaquille Wallace was walking home from work on Jan. 9 in the Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue area when an unknown assailant fired as many as six gunshots at him.

Toronto police officers found Wallace lying in a laneway suffering from several gunshot wounds at around 8 p.m. that night.

He was only a few steps away from his home when he fell.

Wallace was rushed to a trauma centre but later succumbed to his injuries.

Wallace’s mother and sister described him as a quiet and caring person who enjoyed basketball.

The shooting shook his neighbourhood, with a local tenants’ representative publicly calling for controlled access in the area to keep anyone who was not a resident of the area from entering the apartments and townhomes nearby.

On Thursday morning, police released an image of a vehicle they say may have been used to transport suspects to or from the area where Wallace was shot.

They say it is a Mercedes C-Class sedan, a C230, C240 or C320, from the model years between 2001 and 2007.

It is black, blue or green in colour.

Investigators say anyone who owns this vehicle or is in any way associated to it is asked to call police at 416-222-7400.