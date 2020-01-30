

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released a surveillance camera image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a sex worker in a Whitby hotel room while claiming to be an undercover police officer.

Police say that the suspect showed up at a room in a hotel on Consumers Drive in Whitby at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 under the guise of being a client.

It is alleged that he then verbally identified himself as a police officer and engaged in a conversation with that victim.

Police say that the victim asked the suspect to leave several times but he refused and eventually sexually assaulted her.

He is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 and 35 who is about six-feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

He may have left the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Baldini at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5233.