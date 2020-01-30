Image released of man accused of impersonating Durham cop to sexually assault sex worker
A man wanted in a sexual assault investigation is shown in a surveillance camera image. (DRPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:24AM EST
Investigators have released a surveillance camera image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a sex worker in a Whitby hotel room while claiming to be an undercover police officer.
Police say that the suspect showed up at a room in a hotel on Consumers Drive in Whitby at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 under the guise of being a client.
It is alleged that he then verbally identified himself as a police officer and engaged in a conversation with that victim.
Police say that the victim asked the suspect to leave several times but he refused and eventually sexually assaulted her.
He is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 and 35 who is about six-feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.
He may have left the scene in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Baldini at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5233.