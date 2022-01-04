Toronto police are looking to identify two suspects connected to a shooting in the downtown core last month.

On Dec. 12, 2021, police responded to a shooting in the Yonge and Dundas streets area at around 2 a.m.

Police said two men walked westbound on Dundas Street and approached a group of individuals who were standing at Yonge and Dundas streets.

The two men reportedly attempted to rob the group and a fight ensued.

One of the men discharged a firearm, striking a victim in the chest, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are unknown.

Both of the men fled on foot eastbound on Dundas Street.

Yonge Dundas suspect 1

Before the shooting, police said the two men entered a gas station convenience store in the area.

Images and video of the suspects have been released by police.

Yonge Dundas suspect 2

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).