

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of two men wanted after a parking lot attendant was badly beaten in the Harbourfront area earlier this month.

Toronto police say that on Dec. 9 at about 10 p.m., two male suspects assaulted a parking lot attendant near Yonge Street and Queen Quay West.

The attendant sustained "extensive" injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

After the assault took place, witnesses told police the two suspects fled the scene, along with a woman, in a dark coloured SUV.

The vehicle may have been a mid-2000s era Honda CR-V.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 30 to 35, standing five-feet-eight inches tall with an average build. He has black hair, a black beard and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

The second male suspect is aged 30-35 with a heavy build, black hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red and white toque and a red and white scarf, possibly containing a Toronto FC emblem.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-5200.