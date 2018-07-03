Images released of Midtown stabbing suspect
A suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred at Yonge and Eglinton on June 29 is shown in a surveillance camera image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 9:49AM EDT
Investigators have released two surveillance camera images of a male suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred in an office tower in Toronto’s Midtown area on Friday.
On June 29 at about 3:30 p.m., Toronto police say they were called to the concourse of a building at 2210 Yonge Street for a report of a confrontation taking place.
Police allege that two males got into an argument and one drew a knife and stabbed the other three times.
Investigators say the suspect and victim did not know each other and the stabbing occurred after only a brief exchange of words between them.
The suspect is described as five-feet-tall, with a medium build and short black hair. He had a black moustache and hair on his chin.
He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, black jeans, black high-top running shoes and a black side-satchel gym bag.
Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.