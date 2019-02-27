

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An immigration consultant whose licence was previously revoked is facing fraud-related charges after he allegedly offered to lie about being in a common-law relationship with his client in order to get her application approved.

Police say that the suspect owned a company called “Immigration Experts,” where he assisted clients with their applications to become permanent residents of Canada between 2018 and 2019.

Police say that the suspect continued to operate as an immigration consultant despite having his licence revoked by the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council in January, 2018.

In January of this year, police say that it was discovered that the suspect had failed to complete an application for one of his clients.

Police allege that the suspect then offered to sponsor that client and tell immigration officials that he was in a common-law relationship with her.

Dunstan Munro, 67, of Ajax, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with fraud over $5,000 and counsel and uncommitted indictable offence.

He is due in court at Finch Avenue West on March 28.