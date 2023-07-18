Toronto police have arrested an allegedly impaired driver who they say was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle and armed with a loaded handgun in the city’s east end on Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call for an impaired driver in the Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East area at around 8:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a male driver asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle. As a result of an investigation, he was arrested and was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

Ahmed Hassan, 25, of Toronto, has been charged with numerous offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, operation while impaired, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday morning for a bail hearing.