

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a man is facing impaired-driving charges after he was found asleep at the wheel in an East Gwillimbury intersection last week.

Police say that officers were called to Green Lane west of Leslie Street just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 for reports of a man sleeping in his idling pickup truck.

Once on scene, officers found the vehicle waiting to turn left from Green Lane into a transit station.

Dash cam footage released by police shows an officer opening the driver-side door and reaching inside to turn off the truck’s engine, all without waking the driver.

The officer is then seen waking up the driver.

Police say that the driver was arrested at the scene and taken to a police station for a breath test, where he blew more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

He was one of 29 impaired drivers arrested in York Region last week, according to police. About 200 impaired driving charges have been laid by York Regional Police so far in 2019.

“York Regional Police thank members of the community for helping us stop and arrest impaired drivers by calling 911. We consider these incidents a life-threatening crime in progress and will continue to respond to these calls,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.