Impaired driver crashes into light post, another vehicle in York: police
Police say that an impaired driver cashed into a light post in a two vehicle collision Saturday night. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
Published Sunday, March 3, 2024 9:35AM EST
An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a light post in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday night, according to police.
Police say that just after 12 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the Eglinton Avenue and Black Creek Drive area in York.
According to police, one person was arrested for impaired driving, and there were no reports of injuries. The light post was damaged, they said.
Westbound lanes on Eglinton Avenue are currently closed while the light post gets repaired, police say.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 3, 2024
Eglinton/Black Creek Dr
12:09 a.m.
- two vehicles involved
- traffic light post damaged
- one person arrested for impaired
- no reports of injuries
- W/B lanes currently blocked on Eglinton for repair to light post @TTCnotices#GO473333
^lb