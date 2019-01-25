

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An alleged impaired driver is facing charges after he crashed his vehicle into a pole at Finch Station, fled the scene and then lied to police about being stabbed and robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect initially told officers that he was stabbed while being robbed at gunpoint by several individuals at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. He also said that the assailants took his SUV, prompting a large scale investigation in the vicinity of Finch Station.

Police, however, later confirmed that no such robbery or stabbing took place.

They told CP24 that the man hit a pole near Finch Station and then fled the scene on foot. He then allegedly indicated to a passerby that he had been stabbed and robbed at gunpoint and that individual took him to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the man was subsequently arrested and has been charged with impaired driving and obstructing police.