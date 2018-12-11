

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a four-vehicle crash in King Township that claimed the life of a five-year-old girl.

On Aug. 4 at around 7:15 a.m. York Regional Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision near Davis Drive and Keele Street.

Police say a silver Volvo first collided with a Ford Taurus and the impact of the initial collision caused the Taurus to hit a Cheverolet Cobalt. The Cobalt then collided head-on with a Honda Civic.

In total, nine people were involved in the crash.

Investigators say the driver of the Civic, identified as a 32-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old female passenger of the vehicle was also taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children inside the Civic-- an 11-year-old boy, a three-year-old boy, and a five-year-old girl-- were also all taken to hospital for treatment.

The young girl sustained the most severe injuries and later died in hospital.

The 23-year-old driver of the Volvo and his 20-year-old passenger were also hospitalized following the crash.

The driver of the Taurus, a 62-year-old woman, was not injured and the driver of the Cobalt sustained only minor injuries.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said charges have now been laid in the case.

Kamau Davis-Locke, a 23-year-old resident of Newmarket, is facing a dozen charges including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle causing death.

He has been released on bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Newmarket on Jan. 24.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact York Regional Police.