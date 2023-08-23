A 28-year-old mother is facing impaired driving charges after she was found blocking highway traffic with her two-year-old in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The individual was found by a tow-truck driver at Highway 400 and Finch Avenue at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, as she was allegedly blocking a live lane on the road.

“The driver inside that vehicle refused towing services, the tow truck driver suspected this driver may also be impaired,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video shared to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

When Toronto OPP officers attended the scene, Schmidt said they found a toddler in “a car seat that was in no condition to be used as a car seat.”

The G1 driver was brought into police custody for suspected impaired driving, and Schmidt said she registered two times over the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

The unidentified driver is now facing charges of impaired driving, excess blood alcohol, abandoning child, along with multiple G1 driving offences.

“The situation obviously could have been deadly,” Schmidt said, thanking first responders and the ministry of transportation for their part in the investigation.