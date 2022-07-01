

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.

The prime minister says Canada Day is an opportunity to commit to the values that the Maple Leaf represents, adding that the flag is more than a symbol — it's a promise of a better life.

Along with people celebrating the holiday, convoy protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions — who often drape themselves in Canadian flags — will converge on Ottawa today.

In his message, the prime minister says Canada, home to 38 million people, is strong because of its diversity, from people who are Indigenous to those who have only been here for a few weeks.

He acknowledges that celebrating Canada Day is difficult for some because of the country's historic wrongs, but he says while we can't change history, we can work to build a better future.

He adds regardless of faith, where we were born, the colour of our skin or what language we speak, people in Canada are all equal members "of this great country."

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon also released a Canada Day message, saying that Canadians should work together to build an inclusive society.

She says Canadians should be kind to each other, learn from one another and listen to Indigenous Peoples, on whose land we live.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.