

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas.

In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours as we love ourselves" and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.

"Let’s share the warmth of the season with those who are spending the holidays alone this year," Trudeau urged.

He said that while Christians mark the religious holiday by celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the values of "compassion, kindness and hope" are for everyone.

Trudeau thanked members of the military, first responders, and volunteers who give their time to improve someone else’s holidays, saying they "embody the eternal message and timeless truth that it is more blessed to give than to receive."

He also called on Canadians to bring the spirit of the holidays into the New Year and find ways to make communities, the country and the world "a brighter place for everyone in 2024."