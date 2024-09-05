

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press





Jagmeet Singh brought a message of hope Thursday in his first speech following the NDP's exit from its supply and confidence deal with the minority Liberals, who portrayed his move as a bow to Conservative wishes.

New Democrats are attempting to paint themselves as a legitimate alternative to the Liberals and Conservatives ahead of the next election, but Singh acknowledged one his party's biggest challenges will be persuading Canadians it can actually form government.

"Like many of you, all my life I have been told, it can’t be done. Cynics will say: Canada has never had an NDP government, it’s not going to happen," Singh said in a campaign-style address.

But he said those attacks serve the cost-cutting agenda of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and play into the hands of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who Singh called too weak and ineffective to stop the Tories.

Putting cordiality aside following their breakup, the Liberals shot back Thursday, bragging they had their best fundraising solicitation of the year via email, less than 12 hours after the deal was ripped up.

In the email, the Liberals said Singh "was doing as he was told" by Poilievre, who last week wrote to the NDP leader asking him to pull out of the deal and support an election call.

Singh dismissed those claims, pointing out the Conservatives have wanted the deal to end since he and Trudeau forged it in March 2022.

The NDP leader added that if any programs the New Democrats and Liberals worked on together, such as pharmacare, don't move forward then "it is the fault of Justin Trudeau."

"He has all of the tools now," Singh said. "If they fail to deliver, I will finish the job as prime minister."

Laying out his party's vision, Singh said he wants a Canada with a thriving middle class, where every generation can afford a home and health care is there for families.

He also called for an end to people getting ripped off by corporate greed.

"We’re a nation of people who take care of our neighbours. We’re a nation of builders. We’re a nation of believers," Singh said.

"We will not let them tell us it can’t be done. Because if we are together, nothing is impossible."

On Wednesday, Singh ended the confidence and supply deal the Liberals have relied on for more than two years to keep their minority government from toppling.

This means the timing of the next general election is uncertain, Singh said, but that his party would be ready to fight "any time."

"That election is going to be about an important choice, between the cuts of Pierre Poilievre, and New Democrats who want to build a better future for you."

He did not express a desire to bring down the government before the next scheduled election in October 2025, instead saying New Democrats will look at each vote in the House of Commons and make a decision that's "in the best interest of Canadians."

Earlier this year, the New Democrats paid off their $22-million election loan from 2021, and have said they are building their war chest for the next federal election call.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

-- With files from Laura Osman