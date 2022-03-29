For the first time since 2019, people can once again view the blooming cherry blossoms at one of Toronto’s most popular parks in-person this spring.

The city announced on Tuesday that the Sakura trees at High Park will be open for viewing next month.

Due to the pandemic, High Park was fully closed to the public during peak bloom in 2020, and the cherry groves were fenced off in 2021 based on public health advice at the time.

“Thanks to the progress we have made confronting COVID-19, everyone will be able to come out and enjoy the cherry blossoms when they bloom this spring. When the peak bloom begins, I encourage you to rediscover the cherry blossoms in High Park and in cherry blossom locations across the city,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

The blossoms typically last between four to 10 days and peak bloom typically occurs in late April or early May.

For those planning to drive to the park, vehicle access and parking will be restricted inside for the duration of the peak bloom to avoid traffic congestion.

During the past two years, the city created a Bloom Cam to provide real-time 24/7 footage of the cherry blossoms for the public. In 2020, the city said the Bloom Cam had almost 125,000 unique views and was watched for more than 36,600 hours.

The Bloom Cam will operate again this year and a link to its broadcast will soon be posted on the city’s social media channels.

Cherry blossoms can also be viewed at 14 other locations across the city this spring.