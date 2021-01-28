Students in four more regions of the province, including London and Ottawa, will be permitted to return to in-person learning starting Monday.

In a news release issued Thursday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirmed that students at schools in four more public health units, including Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Middlesex-London, and the Southwestern Public Health Unit, have now been given the green light to return to the classroom.

"On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, with the support of the local Medical Officers of Health, and with the introduction of additional layers of protection, 280,000 students in four public health regions will return to class on Monday, February 1,” Lecce said in a written statement released Wednesday.

There are now 520,000 students in the province who are allowed to return to in-person learning.

The province previously said that for the five regions with the highest transmission of COVID-19, including Windsor-Essex, Peel Region, York Region, Toronto and Hamilton, in-person learning will not resume until at least Feb. 10.

All schools in northern Ontario were permitted to reopen on Jan. 11 due to lower rates of case growth. Last week, the province announced that schools in seven more public health units could reopen on Jan. 25, including Grey Bruce, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, Peterborough, as weel as the Renfrew County and District Public Health Unit.

Lecce said enhanced public health measures are now in place for students returning to in-person learning, including stricter masking protocols for students in grades one to three, increased access to targeted asymptomatic testing, and stronger screening measures.

In the news release, the province noted that local public health units "continue to have the authority to close schools" as they see fit and parents can also choose to continue with remote learning rather than sending their children back to the classroom.