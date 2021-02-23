There are currently two active COVID-19 outbreaks at Toronto Police facilities.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police confirmed that there have been separate outbreaks reported at 31 Division headquarters in North York and the Toronto Police College in Etobicoke over the past two weeks.

They say that resources from other areas of the city have been assigned to assist with calls for service in 31 Division as a result of the outbreak but there has been “no impact” on service levels within the community.

Meanwhile, they say that all in-person training at the Toronto Police College has been out on hold “out of an abundance of caution” with virtual training being offered where possible.

“The health and safety of our members is our top priority. We are moving as quickly as we can to support our members and put measures in place to prevent further spread of this highly contagious virus,” the statement says.

At this point it remains unclear how many positive cases have been associated with the outbreaks and police tell CP24 that they will not be releasing that information publicly.

Police say that both locations “have undergone multiple cleanings and thorough disinfections.”

They also say that “extensive contact tracing is being prioritized” to ensure members who may have come into a positive case get tested.

“This is a rapidly-evolving situation at both locations,” Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CP24.