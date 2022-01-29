

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA- Organizers have cancelled a planned in-person vigil in Ottawa to mark the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting that left six men dead and five others seriously wounded.

A lone gunman shot and killed six worshippers shortly after the end of evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

Canadians United Against Hate had organized an inter-faith candlelight vigil for tonight at a human rights monument by Ottawa City Hall, a few blocks south of Parliament Hill.

The group now says it will be holding a virtual vigil because of the truckers' protest in downtown Ottawa and threats of violence emanating from some attendees.

The Ottawa event is one of several organized by community groups.

The events coincide with the first National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia, which was proclaimed last April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.