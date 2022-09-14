TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is one of many Canadians who will miss Queen Elizabeth dearly.

The legislature is holding tributes today to the queen - who died last Thursday - from provincial politicians including Ford, interim NDP leader Peter Tabuns and the independent members, which includes the Liberals.

In his speech, Ford says the queen spent countless hours working to improve the lives of people everywhere, and called on Ontarians to reflect on the mark she left.

He says for her entire 96 years, the queen exemplified what it means to be a servant of the people.

Ford says that over the 70 years she reigned, the world never stopped changing, but the queen was a constant presence that gave people comfort, such as when she reassured the world that the pandemic wouldn't always prevent people from coming together.

Following the speeches, the legislature is expected to adjourn until Oct. 25, the day after the municipal elections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.