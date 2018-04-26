

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





In the wake of Monday’s deadly van attack the city of Toronto has “banded together” and “proved, once again, they are best-in class,” police Chief Mark Saunders said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Saunders said this tragedy put the city on the “world stage.”

“From significant sporting events to major international festivals, we have become a preferred destination for tourists and event organizers because Toronto is known to be friendly, culturally diverse and, ultimately, safe,” Saunders said.

“On Monday April 23, 2018, our city was once again on the world stage but, this time, because a horrible act of violence claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 14.”

The suspect – identified as 25-year-old Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill – has been accused of driving a white rental van onto the sidewalk along a stretch of Yonge Street near Finch Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., mowing down multiple pedestrians in his path.

Police have not yet released any of the identifications of the victims, but CP24 has confirmed the identities of six of the ten killed in the attack. Munir Abed Alnajjar, Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, Anne Marie D’Amico, Dorothy Sewell, Renuka Amarasingha, and Betty Forsyth are among the dead.

Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police said they expect to lay a 14th attempted murder charge in connection with the case.

Saunders said the city came together as the tragedy unfolded.

Over the past three days, Toronto residents have been attending the scene of the attack to light candles and write messages.

A city fundraiser to support the victims and their families dubbed TorontoStrong has raised more than $700,000 in two days.

As the city comes together to grieve, the arresting officer in the attack has been praised for his actions captured on video.

“The world watched as Constable Ken Lam relied on his training to de-escalate a situation and safely take a suspect into custody,” Saunders said. “He, along with so many others, responded bravely and without hesitation to that incident.”

“They represent the best of us.”

Saunders noted that the Toronto Police Service is currently undergoing a “major modernization effort” but said its starting place is “already great.”

“I sincerely hope that no other attack like this happens again,” he said. “However, as we move forward, we will continue to work, proactively, with our communities, to keep our city safe.”

While Lam, 42, has not spoken out publicly since the arrest, Deputy Cheief Peter Yuen said on Wednesday that the officer does not want to be called a hero.

Lam arrested Minassian seven minutes after the initial 911 call was placed.

Yuen said that Lam told him he “has a name and a badge” and he was just doing his job.

Lam has been placed on a temporary leave in the aftermath of the arrest and will return to work once he is ready, according to Yuen.

The City of Toronto will be holding a vigil to honour the victims on Sunday. The event will be held at Mel Lastman Square at 7 p.m.