

Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A 28-year-old man is dead after an "incident between neighbours" ended with another man breaking into the victim's home and fatally shooting him, police in Hamilton said Tuesday.

Police and paramedics responded to a 911 call about shots being fired at a home in the area of Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive at around 1:15 a.m.

Emergency responders arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking with reporters, Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk said that the shooter fled the scene, but turned himself in a few minutes after police locked down the area.

"At this point we can confidently say there is no danger to the public," Oleniuk said. "We're not looking for anybody else. This was an incident between neighbours and everyone involved knew each other in the sense that they lived beside each other."

Oleniuk said that while the shooting occurred in the early hours Monday, someone in the victim's home called police hours earlier at around 10 p.m. Monday because they were concerned about the next door neighbor's behaviour.

"Police did attend and warn him not to continue with that behavior and he was made aware of any potential consequences and that was the extent of the involvement at that time," Oleniuk said.

Oleniuk said "they didn't like the way he was acting towards them," but declined to elaborate on the exact behavior or interaction.

Hours after that incident, somebody broke into the home – police would not yet say how – and fatally shot the 28-year-old victim while three other people were inside the home.

Police have not released the name of the victim as they are still working to notify some family members.

A firearm has been recovered as part of the investigation, police said.

Oleniuk said police have been made aware that there were other altercations between the neighbours in the past, but this was the first time that police had been called in to deal with the problem.

Asked about the suspect's mental state, Oleniuk would only say that "there's been no indication that he was unaware of his circumstances."

The suspect, who has been identified by investigators as Mark Duckett, 26, appeared in court on Tuesday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.