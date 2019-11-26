

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A new long-term funding model that will provide the Toronto Community Housing Corporation with more than $400 million in annual funding will be up for debate today as members of council meet at city hall.

The $410 million subsidy represents a baseline level of funding that will be guaranteed to the TCHC each year.

The investment, which will be adjusted for inflation going forward, represents a 47.7 per cent increase on the subsidy that was given to the TCHC in 2019, though the loss of a one-time provincial investment of $133 million means that overall funding levels to the TCHC will remain mostly unchanged in 2020.

The total subsidy received by the TCHC in 2020 will be up roughly 70 per cent from the finding it received in 2017, prior to the introduction of an interim funding model that pumped tens of millions of additional city dollars into social housing.

“It is something that I do believe a solid majority of city councillors are prepared to get behind and I think that is because we share a mutual belief that our residents need access to better quality affordable housing and this plan is crucial to achieving those goals for some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Mayor John Tory told reporters at a news conference prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting. “The plan is good for the city, it is good for the TCHC and most importantly it is good for the residents of the TCHC because we need to find more ways to maintain our current supply of community housing as we make aggressive efforts to increase the supply of different kinds of affordable housing.”

The subsidy level, which was set following an extensive third party review, will see the TCHC receive a minimum of $250 million for operating costs and $160 million for capital expenses going forward.

According to a staff report, the subsidy level will allow the TCHC to “bring their portfolio to a state of good repair and ensures no units are closed.”

The staff report, however, notes that for every $10 million reduction in funding the TCHC would have to board up 25 units.

“What we are essentially doing is providing the TCHC a guaranteed amount of funding that they can use to plan ahead to repair our existing supply of housing and to generally ensure a better quality of life for TCHC tenants,” Tory said. “Every home requires a strong foundation and this report puts all the homes in the TCHC portfolio on stronger foundations.”